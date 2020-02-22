State of Tennessee Treasury Department Cuts Stock Holdings in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its stake in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,865 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 13,495 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.05% of Murphy Oil worth $2,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MUR. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Murphy Oil by 647.4% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,166 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Murphy Oil by 534.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Murphy Oil by 14.0% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,574 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. purchased a new position in Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,000. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MUR shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Murphy Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Howard Weil downgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

In related news, VP Barry F.R. Jeffery sold 2,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total transaction of $67,287.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Maria A. Martinez sold 7,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total transaction of $160,044.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,435.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,579 shares of company stock valued at $345,173. Company insiders own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MUR stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,125,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,116,241. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.55. Murphy Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $17.04 and a 12-month high of $31.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 2.16.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $757.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.75 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 41.74% and a return on equity of 2.59%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Co. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is 114.94%.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

