State of Tennessee Treasury Department Cuts Stake in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its position in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,728 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Innospec were worth $2,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innospec by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 209,690 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,691,000 after purchasing an additional 3,761 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Innospec by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,931 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Innospec by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 58,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Innospec by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,803 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,841,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Innospec by 309.4% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 43,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,869,000 after purchasing an additional 32,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IOSP. BidaskClub raised shares of Innospec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Innospec from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

In related news, Director Hugh Aldous sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.64, for a total value of $301,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,600.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ IOSP traded down $6.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $95.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 344,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,864. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 1.25. Innospec Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.00 and a fifty-two week high of $107.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $390.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.45 million. Innospec had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 EPS.

About Innospec

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, Oilfield Services, and Octane Additives. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

