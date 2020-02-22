State of Tennessee Treasury Department Cuts Position in Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its holdings in Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,289 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,168 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Strategic Education were worth $2,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STRA. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 634,036 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $100,748,000 after purchasing an additional 18,588 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,038 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,680,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,165 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $10,990,000 after purchasing an additional 4,584 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,729 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,631,000 after purchasing an additional 11,475 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Strategic Education by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 625,075 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $101,444,000 after buying an additional 40,857 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Strategic Education alerts:

Shares of STRA stock traded down $2.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $165.72. 67,880 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,167. Strategic Education Inc has a fifty-two week low of $122.08 and a fifty-two week high of $189.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.29.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Monday, November 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Strategic Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Strategic Education from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Strategic Education presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.50.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 74 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.