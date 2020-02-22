State of Tennessee Treasury Department Buys 2,687 Shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.11% of Banner worth $2,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BANR. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banner by 7.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 38,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Banner by 10.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares during the period. Buckingham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Banner in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,431,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Banner by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,232,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,315,000 after purchasing an additional 167,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in Banner by 411.3% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 78,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,417,000 after purchasing an additional 63,261 shares in the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Banner stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.06. 137,698 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,579. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.82. Banner Co. has a 12-month low of $50.21 and a 12-month high of $64.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.97.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Banner from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Banner currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

In other Banner news, Director John R. Layman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total value of $27,955.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Banner

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

