Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on TSG. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Stars Group in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.50 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Stars Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stars Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Stars Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.46.

Shares of TSG stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,454,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,392,647. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.64 and a 200-day moving average of $21.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.67. Stars Group has a twelve month low of $12.59 and a twelve month high of $26.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Stars Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Stars Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $287,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Stars Group during the third quarter worth approximately $225,000. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in Stars Group during the third quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Stars Group during the third quarter worth approximately $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

The Stars Group Inc engages in online gaming and betting businesses primarily in Europe, Australia, and the Americas. It owns and operates gaming and related interactive entertainment businesses, such as online real-money poker, casino and betting, play-money poker, and casino and sports prediction games, which are delivered through mobile, Web, and desktop applications.

