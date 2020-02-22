Stans Energy (CVE:HRE) Shares Up 100%

Stans Energy Co. (CVE:HRE) shares shot up 100% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, 135,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 4% from the average session volume of 130,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The firm has a market cap of $1.87 million and a PE ratio of -0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.02.

About Stans Energy (CVE:HRE)

Stans Energy Corp. operates as a resource development company with a focus on rare earth and specialty metal properties in Canada, the Kyrgyz Republic, and Russia. It primarily explores for uranium, rare earth elements, gold, and base metals. Stans Energy Corp. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

