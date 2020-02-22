St. James’ Place’s (STJ) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) in a research note published on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on STJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,179 ($15.51) to GBX 1,260 ($16.57) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded St. James’s Place to a sell rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 980 ($12.89) to GBX 900 ($11.84) in a report on Friday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded St. James’s Place to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 940 ($12.37) to GBX 900 ($11.84) in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,250 ($16.44) to GBX 1,240 ($16.31) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. St. James’s Place presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,162.30 ($15.29).

LON STJ opened at GBX 1,166 ($15.34) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.79. St. James’s Place has a 52 week low of GBX 897.80 ($11.81) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,777.50 ($23.38). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,149.26 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,053.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.22.

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

