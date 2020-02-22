SSP Group (LON:SSPG) Given Overweight Rating at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of SSP Group (LON:SSPG) in a report published on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

SSPG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of SSP Group from GBX 595 ($7.83) to GBX 630 ($8.29) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 740 ($9.73) price target (up from GBX 720 ($9.47)) on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Friday, January 31st. HSBC raised shares of SSP Group to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 750 ($9.87) to GBX 800 ($10.52) in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 675 ($8.88) price target (down from GBX 680 ($8.95)) on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 715 ($9.41).

Shares of SSP Group stock opened at GBX 666 ($8.76) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion and a PE ratio of 24.04. SSP Group has a twelve month low of GBX 602 ($7.92) and a twelve month high of GBX 751.07 ($9.88). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 666.44 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 664.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.56.

In other SSP Group news, insider Jonathan Davies sold 69,829 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 641 ($8.43), for a total value of £447,603.89 ($588,797.54). Also, insider Simon Smith sold 56,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 657 ($8.64), for a total transaction of £372,762.09 ($490,347.40).

SSP Group Company Profile

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and sports stadia and shopping areas. It operates approximately 450 brands through a portfolio of 2,500 outlets, including coffee shops, sandwich bars, bakeries, and casual and fine-dining restaurants, as well as convenience and retail outlets in travel locations in approximately 30 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

