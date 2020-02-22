SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SPS Commerce is a provider of on-demand supply chain management solutions, providing integration, collaboration, connectivity, visibility and data analytics to its customers worldwide. The Company delivers its solutions over the Internet using a Software-as-a-Service model to improve the way suppliers, retailers, distributors and other customers manage and fulfill orders. The Company’s delivery model also enables it to offer greater functionality, integration and reliability with less cost and risk than traditional solutions. The Company provides its solutions through SPSCommerce.net, a hosted software. SPSCommerce.net uses pre-built integrations to eliminate the need for on-premise software and support staff, which enables its supplier customers to shorten supply cycle times, optimize inventory levels, reduce costs and satisfy retailer requirements. SPS Commerce is headquartered in Minneapolis. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Friday, February 14th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Tuesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, First Analysis lifted their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.75.

Shares of SPSC traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.25. The company had a trading volume of 129,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,051. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.45. SPS Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $44.07 and a fifty-two week high of $62.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $72.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.99 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 10.23%. SPS Commerce’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that SPS Commerce will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 22,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.62, for a total value of $1,347,888.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,497,227.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 28,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total transaction of $1,641,014.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 132,270 shares of company stock worth $7,827,357. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPSC. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,680 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 4,612 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 10,119 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,135 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 173.9% during the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 556 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

