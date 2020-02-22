Sprint (NYSE:S) Raised to “Buy” at New Street Research

Sprint (NYSE:S) was upgraded by equities researchers at New Street Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a price target on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Sprint from $5.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Sprint from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine cut Sprint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. HSBC upgraded Sprint from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Sprint in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.51.

Get Sprint alerts:

S traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,243,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,094,373. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $39.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.23 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.05. Sprint has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $10.16.

Sprint (NYSE:S) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The cell phone carrier reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.19 billion. Sprint had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 8.25%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Sprint will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in S. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Sprint by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,716 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprint during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprint during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. BCS Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sprint during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Falcon Point Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprint during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 14.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sprint

Sprint Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various wireless and wireline communications products and services to consumers, businesses, government subscribers, and resellers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. It operates in two segments, Wireless and Wireline.

Further Reading: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Sprint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.