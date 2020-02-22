Spheria Emerging Companies (ASX:SEC) Shares Down 0.3%

Spheria Emerging Companies Ltd (ASX:SEC) shares were down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as A$1.78 ($1.26) and last traded at A$1.78 ($1.26), approximately 122,611 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$1.78 ($1.26).

The firm has a market cap of $117.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is A$1.79 and its 200-day moving average price is A$1.76.

About Spheria Emerging Companies (ASX:SEC)

Spheria Emerging Companies Limited operates as an investment company in Australia. It provides investors with access to Australian and New Zealand small and micro companies portfolio. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Further Reading: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Spheria Emerging Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spheria Emerging Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.