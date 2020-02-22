SPDR Solactive Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:ZJPN) Trading Down 0.9%

SPDR Solactive Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:ZJPN)’s share price dropped 0.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $74.70 and last traded at $74.70, approximately 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.36.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.39.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SPDR Solactive Japan ETF stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Solactive Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:ZJPN) by 89.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 541 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.54% of SPDR Solactive Japan ETF worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

