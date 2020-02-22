SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp cut its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) by 24.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,559,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 503,210 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 7.05% of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF worth $159,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $294,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 1,187.2% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 102.4% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 4,738 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF stock opened at $107.64 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $103.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.32. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $94.94 and a 52 week high of $107.88.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

