SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Rating Increased to C- at TheStreet

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

SPTN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

SPTN stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.29. The stock had a trading volume of 278,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,135. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.60. SpartanNash has a 1-year low of $8.82 and a 1-year high of $19.80. The stock has a market cap of $535.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.76.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.07% and a return on equity of 5.79%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SpartanNash will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 499,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,118,000 after acquiring an additional 13,036 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in SpartanNash by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 159,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 24,330 shares in the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in SpartanNash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in SpartanNash by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 45,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 6,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in SpartanNash by 83.6% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 241,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,442,000 after purchasing an additional 110,081 shares in the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 60,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

Read More: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.