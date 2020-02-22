Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Spartan Motors from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine cut Spartan Motors from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.33.

SPAR stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.51. The company had a trading volume of 256,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,033. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.04 and a 200-day moving average of $15.92. Spartan Motors has a one year low of $8.38 and a one year high of $20.70. The stock has a market cap of $642.47 million, a PE ratio of 38.56 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

In other Spartan Motors news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total transaction of $224,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,901,794.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 37,500 shares of company stock worth $671,500 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spartan Motors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,134,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Spartan Motors by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Spartan Motors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Spartan Motors by 27.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 175,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 37,923 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Spartan Motors by 41.1% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 524,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,202,000 after purchasing an additional 152,773 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.13% of the company’s stock.

Spartan Motors Company Profile

Spartan Motors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and sells specialty and heavy-duty vehicles in the United States, Canada, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Fleet Vehicles and Services, Emergency Response Vehicles, and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles.

