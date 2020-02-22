SpaceChain (SPC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $355,278.00

SpaceChain (CURRENCY:SPC) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 22nd. SpaceChain has a market capitalization of $2.12 million and approximately $355,278.00 worth of SpaceChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SpaceChain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EXX, CoinEgg, HitBTC and Upbit. In the last seven days, SpaceChain has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electra (ECA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000843 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded 26.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SpaceChain Profile

SPC is a PoW/PoS token that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2015. SpaceChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 515,923,518 tokens. SpaceChain’s official Twitter account is @Space__Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SpaceChain

SpaceChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, EXX, Coinnest, HitBTC, Upbit and CoinEgg. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpaceChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SpaceChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SpaceChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

