Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its stake in Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,654 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $2,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sonoco Products by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,511,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $752,172,000 after acquiring an additional 203,903 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,888,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $425,166,000 after buying an additional 678,862 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,566,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,508,000 after buying an additional 73,742 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 893,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,123,000 after buying an additional 143,736 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 88.0% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 536,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,082,000 after buying an additional 250,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Sonoco Products news, VP Harold G. Cummings III sold 532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total value of $32,196.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,392.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP James A. Harrell III sold 825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,858 shares of company stock valued at $112,759. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SON traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.18. 513,726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,606. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.93. Sonoco Products Co has a 12-month low of $55.12 and a 12-month high of $66.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.32 and a 200 day moving average of $58.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.75. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 19.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sonoco Products Co will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.73%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SON shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Monday, December 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Sonoco Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.20.

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

