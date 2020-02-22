SMTC (NASDAQ:SMTX) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SMTC (NASDAQ:SMTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $3.75 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SMTC Corp. is a leading provider of advanced electronics manufacturing services to electronics industry original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company services its customers through manufacturing and technology centers strategically located in key technology corridors in the United States, Canada, Europe and a cost-effective region of Mexico. The company’s full range of value- added services include product design, procurement, prototyping, assembly, final system build, comprehensive supply chain management, global distribution and after-sales support. “

Shares of NASDAQ:SMTX traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.46. 42,179 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,997. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.78. SMTC has a 1-year low of $2.02 and a 1-year high of $5.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.06. The firm has a market cap of $98.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 0.84.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SMTX. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SMTC in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in SMTC in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its position in SMTC by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 30,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 10,681 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in SMTC in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in SMTC by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 139,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 39,693 shares during the last quarter. 12.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SMTC

SMTC Corporation provides electronics manufacturing services worldwide. The company offers end-to-end electronics manufacturing services, including product design and engineering; printed circuit board assembly; production, enclosure, cable assembly, and precision metal fabrication; systems integration and testing; and configuration to order, build to order, and direct order fulfillment services.

