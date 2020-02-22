SmileyCoin (SMLY) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

SmileyCoin (CURRENCY:SMLY) traded down 20.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 22nd. One SmileyCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including SouthXchange and Trade Satoshi. SmileyCoin has a market capitalization of $554,584.00 and $70,476.00 worth of SmileyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SmileyCoin has traded down 35.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Bitcoin Scrypt (BTCS) traded up 176.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

GlobalCoin (GLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC.

SmileyCoin Coin Profile

SmileyCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 4th, 2014. SmileyCoin’s total supply is 30,339,280,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,806,193,400 coins. The official website for SmileyCoin is tutor-web.info . SmileyCoin’s official Twitter account is @smileycoinnews

Buying and Selling SmileyCoin

SmileyCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmileyCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmileyCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SmileyCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

