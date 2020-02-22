Sixt Leasing (FRA:LNSX) PT Set at €18.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €18.00 ($20.93) price objective on Sixt Leasing (FRA:LNSX) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €10.00 ($11.63) price target on shares of Sixt Leasing and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of LNSX stock traded down €0.02 ($0.02) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €17.82 ($20.72). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,398 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of €13.41 and a 200 day moving average of €11.71. Sixt Leasing has a 12-month low of €15.28 ($17.77) and a 12-month high of €23.31 ($27.10).

Sixt Leasing SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the vehicle leasing business in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, and the Netherlands. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Fleet Management. The Leasing segment provides lease financing and associated services to corporate customers; and operates online retail business through sixt-neuwagen.de and autohaus24.de Websites, as well as offers additional services, such as accident and breakdown management, an inspection package, and an insurance package.

