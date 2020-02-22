Sixt (ETR:SIX2) Given a €99.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €99.00 ($115.12) price objective on Sixt (ETR:SIX2) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SIX2. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Sixt in a research note on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective on Sixt and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €86.00 ($100.00) price objective on Sixt and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Baader Bank set a €113.00 ($131.40) price objective on Sixt and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €100.00 ($116.28) price objective on Sixt and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €105.50 ($122.67).

Shares of Sixt stock traded down €0.95 ($1.10) during trading on Thursday, reaching €96.40 ($112.09). 56,326 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,244. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.28. Sixt has a twelve month low of €75.60 ($87.91) and a twelve month high of €103.40 ($120.23). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €94.09 and a 200-day moving average price of €88.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Rental and Leasing. The Vehicle Rental segment rents various utility vehicles and trucks; offers international holiday car rental services; provides mobility services for business travelers, as well as for sightseeing or special occasions; and offers luxury saloons, sports cars, SUVs, and car sharing products and transfer services.

