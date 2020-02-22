Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) Shares Bought by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 121,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $17,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Wealth Management Group increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 20,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,021,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 7.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 684,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,459,000 after acquiring an additional 49,641 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 36.2% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 6,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the third quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 64.5% during the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 65,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,233,000 after acquiring an additional 25,791 shares during the last quarter. 90.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SPG traded up $1.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $142.25. The stock had a trading volume of 3,180,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,422,971. Simon Property Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $130.01 and a fifty-two week high of $186.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $142.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.74. The company has a market cap of $45.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.59.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by ($1.29). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 65.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 69.77%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $182.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra dropped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.77.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

