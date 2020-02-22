Silver Chef (ASX:SIV) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Shares of Silver Chef Limited (ASX:SIV) rose 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as A$0.61 ($0.43) and last traded at A$0.60 ($0.43), approximately 53,271 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.57 ($0.40).

The firm has a market cap of $23.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 892.34, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is A$0.65 and its 200-day moving average is A$0.65.

About Silver Chef (ASX:SIV)

Silver Chef Limited engages in the rental and financing of commercial equipment in Australia, New Zealand, and Canada. It offers equipment rental and financing solutions to small and medium sized businesses in the hospitality industry, such as coffee shops, takeaway stores, independently owned restaurants, and franchises.

