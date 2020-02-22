Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Upgraded to “Buy” by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Bank of America currently has $50.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $47.00.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SWAV. ValuEngine lowered Shockwave Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shockwave Medical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Shockwave Medical from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on Shockwave Medical from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Shockwave Medical from to in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.17.

Shares of NASDAQ SWAV traded up $3.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.82. 1,043,207 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 420,631. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.60. Shockwave Medical has a 12-month low of $24.58 and a 12-month high of $68.39. The company has a current ratio of 6.76, a quick ratio of 6.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.02. Shockwave Medical had a negative return on equity of 42.97% and a negative net margin of 119.06%. The firm had revenue of $14.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.34 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Shockwave Medical will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Sofinnova Capital Vii Fcpr sold 169,450 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total value of $7,454,105.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total value of $160,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $362,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 592,000 shares of company stock worth $25,987,776.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SWAV. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shockwave Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $31,836,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,666,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,950,000 after buying an additional 462,475 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 290.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 585,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,693,000 after buying an additional 435,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 272.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 431,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,960,000 after buying an additional 315,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 91.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 580,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,488,000 after buying an additional 276,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

About Shockwave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

