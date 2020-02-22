SF Capital (SFCP) Market Cap Achieves $13,697.00

SF Capital (CURRENCY:SFCP) traded up 198.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 22nd. SF Capital has a total market cap of $13,697.00 and $8.00 worth of SF Capital was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SF Capital has traded down 36.9% against the US dollar. One SF Capital token can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including SouthXchange and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002830 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $277.79 or 0.02884304 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010408 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.83 or 0.00226632 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00042301 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000726 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00141831 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002781 BTC.

SF Capital Token Profile

SF Capital’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,373,869 tokens. SF Capital’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SF Capital is www.sfcapital.io

SF Capital Token Trading

SF Capital can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SF Capital directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SF Capital should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SF Capital using one of the exchanges listed above.

