Servicesource International (NASDAQ:SREV) Shares Down 7.5%

Servicesource International Inc (NASDAQ:SREV) was down 7.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.72 and last traded at $1.72, approximately 508,893 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 88% from the average daily volume of 271,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.86.

A number of research analysts have commented on SREV shares. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Servicesource International from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of Servicesource International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Servicesource International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.32.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Servicesource International by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 523,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 14,826 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Servicesource International by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,128,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,895,000 after acquiring an additional 94,946 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in Servicesource International by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 400,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Servicesource International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Servicesource International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,048,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.49% of the company’s stock.

About Servicesource International (NASDAQ:SREV)

ServiceSource International, Inc operates as a digital customer journey experience company. Its solutions include lead generation, inside sales, outsourced sales operations, customer onboarding, customer success management, cross-sell and upsell, warranty conversion, account-based marketing, and channel recruitment and enablement, as well as renewals management services, such as the sale of maintenance and support service contracts for the products used by its clients' end-users.

