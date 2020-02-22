Servicesource International (NASDAQ:SREV) Shares Down 7.5%

Servicesource International Inc (NASDAQ:SREV) was down 7.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.72 and last traded at $1.72, approximately 508,893 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 88% from the average daily volume of 271,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.86.
A number of research analysts have commented on SREV shares. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Servicesource International from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of Servicesource International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Servicesource International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.32.
About Servicesource International (NASDAQ:SREV)
ServiceSource International, Inc operates as a digital customer journey experience company. Its solutions include lead generation, inside sales, outsourced sales operations, customer onboarding, customer success management, cross-sell and upsell, warranty conversion, account-based marketing, and channel recruitment and enablement, as well as renewals management services, such as the sale of maintenance and support service contracts for the products used by its clients' end-users.
