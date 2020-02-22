Servicesource International (NASDAQ:SREV) Price Target Increased to $2.25 by Analysts at B. Riley

Servicesource International (NASDAQ:SREV) had its price target increased by B. Riley from $2.00 to $2.25 in a research report report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SREV. ValuEngine lowered Servicesource International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Servicesource International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th.

Get Servicesource International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SREV traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.68. 354,273 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,011. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.32. Servicesource International has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Servicesource International by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 523,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 14,826 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Servicesource International by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,128,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,895,000 after buying an additional 94,946 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Servicesource International by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 400,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Servicesource International in the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Servicesource International in the 4th quarter worth about $1,048,000. Institutional investors own 58.49% of the company’s stock.

Servicesource International Company Profile

ServiceSource International, Inc operates as a digital customer journey experience company. Its solutions include lead generation, inside sales, outsourced sales operations, customer onboarding, customer success management, cross-sell and upsell, warranty conversion, account-based marketing, and channel recruitment and enablement, as well as renewals management services, such as the sale of maintenance and support service contracts for the products used by its clients' end-users.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Servicesource International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Servicesource International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.