Serco Group (LON:SRP) Given Buy Rating at UBS Group

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SRP. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Serco Group from GBX 155 ($2.04) to GBX 170 ($2.24) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Serco Group to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 145 ($1.91) to GBX 170 ($2.24) in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Serco Group from GBX 165 ($2.17) to GBX 180 ($2.37) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Serco Group from GBX 170 ($2.24) to GBX 185 ($2.43) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 168 ($2.21).

Shares of Serco Group stock opened at GBX 157.40 ($2.07) on Friday. Serco Group has a 52-week low of GBX 112 ($1.47) and a 52-week high of GBX 169 ($2.22). The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 162.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 153.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98.

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

