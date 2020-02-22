SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $432.79 Million

Analysts forecast that SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) will announce sales of $432.79 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for SEI Investments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $429.00 million to $438.91 million. SEI Investments reported sales of $400.82 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SEI Investments will report full-year sales of $1.76 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $1.79 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $1.91 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow SEI Investments.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.88% and a net margin of 30.39%. The company had revenue of $423.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. SEI Investments’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

SEIC has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on SEI Investments from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub cut SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.67.

SEIC traded down $0.87 on Wednesday, reaching $68.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 405,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,723. The stock has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.33. SEI Investments has a 1 year low of $49.50 and a 1 year high of $69.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.33 and its 200 day moving average is $62.12.

In related news, Director William Doran sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total value of $200,820.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 671,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,977,990.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Klauder sold 21,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.37, for a total value of $1,389,112.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 123,224 shares in the company, valued at $8,055,152.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 114,250 shares of company stock worth $7,496,483. 22.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SEIC. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 3,518.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,354,916 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $481,600,000 after acquiring an additional 7,151,628 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 16,543,846 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,083,291,000 after acquiring an additional 536,382 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the 4th quarter worth $13,444,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 98.3% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 408,899 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,775,000 after acquiring an additional 202,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 556.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 233,538 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,292,000 after acquiring an additional 197,979 shares in the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

