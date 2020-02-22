Securian Asset Management Inc Trims Stake in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Securian Asset Management Inc lowered its holdings in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,982 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,776 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $4,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Baxter International by 1.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,589,288 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,324,263,000 after purchasing an additional 560,814 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Baxter International by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,189,517 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,120,911,000 after purchasing an additional 620,579 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Baxter International by 3.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,792,899 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $331,765,000 after purchasing an additional 132,885 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its position in Baxter International by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,033,460 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $170,038,000 after purchasing an additional 319,891 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Baxter International by 2.0% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,834,699 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $160,481,000 after purchasing an additional 36,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $125,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,515,723.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on BAX. Citigroup upgraded Baxter International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded Baxter International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Baxter International from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Cfra lifted their price objective on Baxter International from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baxter International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.50.

Shares of NYSE BAX traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,529,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,941,338. Baxter International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $72.42 and a fifty-two week high of $95.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.73. The company has a market cap of $47.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.20, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is presently 28.85%.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

