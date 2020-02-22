Securian Asset Management Inc Sells 902 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Securian Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,821 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 902 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $4,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,780,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 4,663.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 231,754 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,458,000 after purchasing an additional 226,889 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 554,798 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $64,590,000 after purchasing an additional 209,503 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 282.2% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 271,884 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,653,000 after purchasing an additional 200,750 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 2,226.0% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC now owns 150,075 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $17,472,000 after purchasing an additional 143,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Ross Stores to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Ross Stores in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $123.24. 1,304,989 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,567,612. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $118.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.16. The firm has a market cap of $44.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.31 and a 52 week high of $124.16.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 49.88% and a net margin of 10.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

