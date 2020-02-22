Securian Asset Management Inc Sells 86 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Securian Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $4,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,392,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth approximately $763,000. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,436,000. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth approximately $442,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 19,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $11.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $316.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,135,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,837,651. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $163.60 and a one year high of $344.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.30. The company has a market cap of $47.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $310.60 and its 200-day moving average is $263.17.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.16. Lam Research had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 45.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 16.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.75, for a total value of $435,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $2,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,622 shares of company stock valued at $17,056,266 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LRCX shares. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, January 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.29.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

