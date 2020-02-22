Securian Asset Management Inc Sells 4,748 Shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Securian Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,748 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $5,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,080,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,499,773,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140,824 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 27,092,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,133,280,000 after acquiring an additional 6,193,052 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,627,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $695,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626,774 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,822,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $452,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527,073 shares during the period. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 9,539,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $453,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,273 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total transaction of $31,012.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $673,733.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arun Sarin sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total value of $736,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,193.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 927,326 shares of company stock worth $44,114,979. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCHW traded down $2.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.19. 13,500,193 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,248,015. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.40 and a 200-day moving average of $43.68. Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $34.58 and a one year high of $51.65. The firm has a market cap of $62.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 34.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Compass Point upgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Raymond James cut Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a price objective (up from ) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.73.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

