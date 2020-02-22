Securian Asset Management Inc Sells 3,927 Shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Securian Asset Management Inc cut its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,927 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $5,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in Schlumberger by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Rajeev Sonthalia bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.24 per share, for a total transaction of $35,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,333.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 21,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $792,741.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,590,155.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Schlumberger stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.39. 7,246,343 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,780,170. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.64. Schlumberger Limited. has a 1 year low of $30.65 and a 1 year high of $48.88.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 6.77% and a negative net margin of 30.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 136.05%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SLB shares. Tudor Pickering raised Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Bernstein Bank started coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $27.10 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $27.10 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.71.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

