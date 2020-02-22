Securian Asset Management Inc Sells 3,605 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Securian Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,070 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,605 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in General Motors were worth $4,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GM. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,290,807 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $449,844,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218,806 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in General Motors by 629.1% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,516,667 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $55,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,658 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 8,673.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,087,947 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $40,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,547 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP boosted its holdings in General Motors by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 3,036,570 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $111,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in General Motors by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,605,778 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $168,476,000 after purchasing an additional 825,828 shares during the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GM has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of General Motors from to in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. General Motors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.31.

GM stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.65. The stock had a trading volume of 8,431,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,219,894. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.39. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $32.97 and a fifty-two week high of $41.90.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.76 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.54%.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

