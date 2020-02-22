Securian Asset Management Inc Sells 3,100 Shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET)

Securian Asset Management Inc cut its stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 411,746 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit were worth $5,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 62,700,828 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $804,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274,377 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 13.9% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,099,563 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $250,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456,002 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP increased its position in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 9.0% during the third quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 11,115,648 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $145,393,000 after acquiring an additional 916,194 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,458,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $70,029,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247,766 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 220.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,605,826 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $59,092,000 after acquiring an additional 3,167,678 shares during the period. 53.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Energy Transfer LP Unit alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on ET. ValuEngine raised shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Energy Transfer LP Unit stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.14. 30,274,950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,037,056. The company has a market cap of $32.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a twelve month low of $10.84 and a twelve month high of $15.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.87.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.47 billion. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.05%. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s payout ratio is 84.14%.

In other news, Director Richard D. Brannon acquired 100,000 shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,279,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 238,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,055,940.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer LP Unit Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer LP Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer LP Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.