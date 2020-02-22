Securian Asset Management Inc Sells 284,992 Shares of Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW)

Securian Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) by 70.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 284,992 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.11% of Highwoods Properties worth $5,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HIW. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,355,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $359,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078,250 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 253.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 904,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,632,000 after purchasing an additional 648,645 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,812,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $284,277,000 after purchasing an additional 601,575 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 300,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,510,000 after purchasing an additional 155,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 777.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 153,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,879,000 after purchasing an additional 135,628 shares during the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HIW traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.81. The company had a trading volume of 854,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,690. Highwoods Properties Inc has a 52 week low of $40.75 and a 52 week high of $52.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 39.85, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.72.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.32). Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company had revenue of $192.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Highwoods Properties Inc will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from Highwoods Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is currently 57.66%.

HIW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.40.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

