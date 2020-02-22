Securian Asset Management Inc Sells 1,532 Shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA)

Securian Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,532 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $3,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HCA. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 32.1% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 25.2% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 12,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after buying an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $200,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $25,854,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 455,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,804,000 after buying an additional 5,477 shares in the last quarter. 69.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HCA traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $148.00. 800,586 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,652,454. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $146.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.71. HCA Healthcare Inc has a fifty-two week low of $110.31 and a fifty-two week high of $151.97. The firm has a market cap of $50.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.93.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.09. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.83% and a negative return on equity of 242.04%. The company had revenue of $13.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 11.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 15.24%.

In other news, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 2,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.50, for a total transaction of $294,031.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,503,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael S. Cuffe sold 5,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.04, for a total transaction of $866,212.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 75,944 shares of company stock worth $11,101,625. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

HCA has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.81.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

