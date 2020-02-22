Securian Asset Management Inc Reduces Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Securian Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 912 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $4,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the third quarter worth $38,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 74.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ECL traded up $1.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $207.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,053,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,682. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $198.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $59.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.80. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $165.94 and a one year high of $211.24.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 10.46%. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

ECL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cfra raised their price target on Ecolab from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Ecolab from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Boenning Scattergood downgraded Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Ecolab from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.77.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

