Securian Asset Management Inc Reduces Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Securian Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $4,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 68,156,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,049,858,000 after acquiring an additional 14,371,236 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 3.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,425,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,122 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 29.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,817,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,998 shares during the period. Aspex Management HK Ltd purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth $53,540,000. Finally, Montag & Caldwell LLC lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 93.1% in the third quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 864,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,752,000 after acquiring an additional 416,739 shares during the period. 90.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert J. Morgado sold 32,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total value of $1,991,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,300,420.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target (up previously from $61.00) on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI traded down $0.62 on Friday, hitting $63.38. 3,474,127 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,785,880. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.89 and a 52 week high of $64.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.50. The company has a market cap of $48.69 billion, a PE ratio of 32.50, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.87.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 23.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.67%. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.79%.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

