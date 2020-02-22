Securian Asset Management Inc Raises Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA)

Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $3,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 573,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,556,000 after purchasing an additional 24,400 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 185,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,133,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 75,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,852,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

In other news, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 289 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total transaction of $38,194.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,807,903.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 256 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total value of $33,832.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,943 shares in the company, valued at $7,789,906.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,252 shares of company stock worth $165,245 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MAA. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Capital One Financial raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Mizuho downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Scotiabank raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Mid-America Apartment Communities has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.58.

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $147.77. 703,105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,196. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.64. The company has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.29, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.32. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a 12-month low of $101.82 and a 12-month high of $148.88.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $416.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.43 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 21.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 14th. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.07%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Further Reading: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.