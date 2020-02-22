Securian Asset Management Inc Raises Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,645 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $5,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 19,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 4,407 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 184.3% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 10,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 314.5% during the fourth quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 40,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 30,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. purchased a new position in FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Shares of FirstEnergy stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.57. 5,933,281 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,016,470. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.99 and a 200 day moving average of $47.87. FirstEnergy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $39.27 and a fifty-two week high of $52.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.00 billion, a PE ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.07. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FE shares. Mizuho upgraded FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target (up previously from $52.00) on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.50.

FirstEnergy Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.