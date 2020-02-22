Securian Asset Management Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG)

Securian Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,644 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in American International Group were worth $4,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of American International Group by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 7,516 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of American International Group by 49.7% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 93,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,228,000 after purchasing an additional 31,180 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $392,000. Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its position in shares of American International Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 14,445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of American International Group by 56.5% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. 90.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American International Group alerts:

NYSE AIG traded down $1.20 on Friday, reaching $48.60. 4,913,148 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,981,410. American International Group Inc has a 12 month low of $41.10 and a 12 month high of $58.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.19. The stock has a market cap of $42.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.12.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.03. American International Group had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $12.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.63) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that American International Group Inc will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 27.89%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AIG. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of American International Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.94.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.