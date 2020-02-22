Securian Asset Management Inc Lowers Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Securian Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,586 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,099 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $4,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WBA. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.6% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,893 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter worth $260,000. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 23.4% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 67.6% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter worth $387,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.35% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded down $0.42 on Friday, hitting $51.45. 4,638,209 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,345,365. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $45.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.27. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 1 year low of $49.03 and a 1 year high of $71.88.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $34.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.45 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a $0.458 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.55%.

WBA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Cowen dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the company. Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.94.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

