Securian Asset Management Inc Lowers Holdings in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Securian Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,898 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 10,600 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $4,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 12,006 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,438 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 13,245 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 52.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

PAA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised Plains All American Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine raised Plains All American Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Plains All American Pipeline presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.27.

NYSE:PAA traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.84. 4,449,547 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,317,875. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.58 and its 200-day moving average is $19.11. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 12-month low of $15.57 and a 12-month high of $25.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Plains All American Pipeline’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.37%.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

See Also: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.