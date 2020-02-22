Securian Asset Management Inc Lowers Holdings in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Securian Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,236 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,187 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $5,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NSC. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 159.5% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 192 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.84, for a total value of $2,341,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 27,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,754,129.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,118 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total value of $236,825.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,866,010.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,724 shares of company stock valued at $3,125,979. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NSC traded down $2.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $208.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,363,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,460,700. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a twelve month low of $166.57 and a twelve month high of $219.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $54.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.32.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 24.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 11.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

NSC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from to in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Benchmark began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.05.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

