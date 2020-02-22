Securian Asset Management Inc Has $5.66 Million Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Securian Asset Management Inc lowered its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,188 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in CSX were worth $5,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 734 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. 76.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.56. 3,803,077 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,006,491. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $62.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.17. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $63.97 and a 52-week high of $80.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.37.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 27.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 23.02%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CSX. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on CSX in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on CSX from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CSX from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on CSX in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.90.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

