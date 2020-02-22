Securian Asset Management Inc Has $5.30 Million Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Securian Asset Management Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 898 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $5,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ITW. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,244,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,053,058,000 after buying an additional 581,489 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,996,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,529,093,000 after buying an additional 94,108 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,402,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $431,490,000 after buying an additional 9,139 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.8% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,359,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,716,000 after buying an additional 23,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,276,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $229,358,000 after buying an additional 16,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITW traded down $0.42 on Friday, reaching $189.58. 1,133,768 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,163,723. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $180.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.47. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.92 and a 12 month high of $190.85.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 81.83%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 55.23%.

ITW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus set a $180.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.79.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

