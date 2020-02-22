Securian Asset Management Inc Has $4.98 Million Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Securian Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,691 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,247 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $4,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.03% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 stock traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.25. 2,406,868 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,849,521. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $80.24 and a 12 month high of $119.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.12.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.87 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 44.72%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.08.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

