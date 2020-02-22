Securian Asset Management Inc Has $4.73 Million Stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Securian Asset Management Inc decreased its position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,156 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $4,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,953,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,325,795,000 after buying an additional 481,402 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,583,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,658,616,000 after buying an additional 81,870 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,434,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,818,000 after buying an additional 91,469 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,187,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,830,000 after buying an additional 6,475 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,098,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,620,000 after buying an additional 224,750 shares during the period. 72.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KMB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Kimberly Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.64.

In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 469 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total value of $67,836.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,266.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 24,802 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total transaction of $3,572,728.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,015,398.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 28,941 shares of company stock worth $4,173,815 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMB stock traded down $0.82 on Friday, hitting $141.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,562,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,327. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Kimberly Clark Corp has a fifty-two week low of $114.62 and a fifty-two week high of $149.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $142.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.47.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 3,809.60%. Kimberly Clark’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. Analysts predict that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This is an increase from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.80%.

About Kimberly Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

